TITTERINGTON, Robert, Jr.

TITTERINGTON - Robert, Jr. Age 80 of North Tonawanda, November 1, 2018 at his residence. Husband of 59 years of Joan (nee Rabey) Titterington; father of Robin (John) Scaletta, Charlene (Ken) Mesel and Jenell (Daniel) Fisher; grandfather of Julie (David) Mackenzie, Stacey Scaletta, Danielle, Megan and Zachary Fisher; and great-grandfather of Emma Mackenzie; son of the late Robert Sr. and Ethel (nee Robinson) Titterington; brother of Suzanne (Gerald) Fry and the late William Titterington. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert proudly served in the US Army National Guard. He was employed by Columbus McKinnon Corp. for 21 years and also employed by American Axle for 23 years, retiring in 2000. There will be no prior visitation. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be made to Nash Road Free Methodist Church, 958 Nash Road, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com.