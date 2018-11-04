Terrelle Pryor to make Bills debut against Bears; Khalil Mack out for Chicago

The Buffalo Bills' newest wide receiver will be on the field Sunday at New Era Field.

Terrelle Pryor, who was signed by the team Tuesday, is active against the Chicago Bears. Inactive for the Bills are: quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), defensive end Trent Murphy (knee), wide receiver Cam Phillips, guard Ike Boettger and offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback with both Allen and Anderson out, while Julian Stanford starts in place of Edmunds and Shaq Lawson starts in place of Murphy.

On the Bears' side, former University at Buffalo star Khalil Mack is inactive because of an ankle injury. Also out for the Bears are: wide receivers Kevin White and Allen Robinson (groin), tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee), defensive back Marcus Cooper Sr. and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward.