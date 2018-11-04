Temple Beth Tzedek opens new sanctuary in Amherst

Temple Beth Tzedek officially opened its new sanctuary building on North Forest Road in Amherst on Sunday.

The temple celebrated a 10,210-square-foot synagogue addition built on about 4 acres at 1641 and 1623 North Forest. The project also included additional parking, infrastucture and landscaping and was opposed by neighbors who complained about water runoff and inadequate parking.

The site was home to the former B'nai Shalom, which merged with Temple Beth Tzedek, and an enclosed walkway connects the old and new sanctuary buildings.

Temple Beth Tzedek sold its longtime home at 621 Getzville Road to Northtown Automotive Cos., which plans to construct hundreds of parking spaces there. Northtown paid $6 million for the nearly 10-acre site. The congregation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony after walking three Torah scrolls from Getzville Road to North Forest Road.