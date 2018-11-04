Share this article

print logo
Members of the Temple Beth Tzedek congregation carry three Torah scrolls from their old home on Getzville Road to their new sanctuary building on North Forest Road on Sunday. (Jonathan D. Epstein/Buffalo News)

Temple Beth Tzedek opens new sanctuary in Amherst

| Published | Updated

Temple Beth Tzedek officially opened its new sanctuary building on North Forest Road in Amherst on Sunday.

The temple celebrated a 10,210-square-foot synagogue addition built on about 4 acres at 1641 and 1623 North Forest. The project also included additional parking, infrastucture and landscaping and was opposed by neighbors who complained about water runoff and inadequate parking.

The site was home to the former B'nai Shalom, which merged with Temple Beth Tzedek, and an enclosed walkway connects the old and new sanctuary buildings.

Temple Beth Tzedek sold its longtime home at 621 Getzville Road to Northtown Automotive Cos., which plans to construct hundreds of parking spaces there. Northtown paid $6 million for the nearly 10-acre site. The congregation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony after walking three Torah scrolls from Getzville Road to North Forest Road.

Temple Beth Tzedek details plans for new Amherst synagogue

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment