SZTUKOWSKI - Susan M. October 27, 2018. Passed away peacefully with brother, Peter, by her side; survived by brother Gordon, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Kenmore Mercy Hospital ICU Christopher Dowd, RN and Dr. Samad Rasul for their kindness and compassion. Private services will be held in Florida. JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.