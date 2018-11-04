SULLIVAN, Arline M. (Munzert)

SULLIVAN - Arline M. (nee Munzert)

October 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Sullivan; loving mother of Thomas R. (Kathleen), Michael (Kathleen), Kathleen (Larry) Winfrey; dear grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Robert (Jan) and the late Charles Munzert; sister-in-law of Patricia Munzert; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 9th at 11:30 AM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com