South Buffalo man accused of breaking house's windows with hockey stick

A South Buffalo man is facing more than just two minutes in the penalty box after a Buffalo Police officer said he saw him smashing windows with a hockey stick early Sunday.

An officer arrested Vincent Walsh, 50, of Geary Street, at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on Southside Parkway near Abbott Road. The officer reported seeing Walsh breaking four of the windows on the house with a hockey stick, causing an estimated $1,400 damage.

Police said it's not clear why Walsh targeted this home or why he used a hockey stick in the course of the crime. He was charged with criminal mischief.

