SMITH - Charles Preston

Died on October 24, 2018, in Marietta, Georgia, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife, Noreen "Pepper" Smith; children: Mollie Cushing, Julie Coffin, and Mike Smith; three sisters: Barbara Mages, Ginger Walsh, and Kathy Smith; and twelve grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life later this year. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Amy's Place at www.amysplace.net. Charlie was loved and will be missed.