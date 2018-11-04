SHEPARD, Rosemary (Johnson)

Of Simi Valley, CA. Formerly of Buffalo. Entered into rest on October 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Frank Shepard; devoted mother of Frank Shepard, Kathy (David) Ross, Peggy (Douglas) Wright, Laura (Steven) Malinowski and the late James Shepard; cherished grandmother of William (Maryellen) Ross, Sara Ross, Scott (Lisa) Wright, Beth Miller, Kyle, Nick, Katie, and Evelyn Malinowski; adored great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Johnson; dear sister of six siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (November 10th) from 10 am-12 noon. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.