SEIBOLD, Kathleen C. "Kathy"

SEIBOLD - Kathleen C. "Kathy"

Of Elma, NY, October 26, 2018; beloved daughter of the late Oscar and late Catherine Dittmar Seibold; sister of Robert (Lorraine) Seibold; dear aunt of Richard O. and Scott T. Seibold. No prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to attend Memorial Services at the Elma United Methodist Church, 2991 Bowen Road, Elma, Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock. Sentiments may be expressed through a contribution to Hospice Buffalo, in memory of Kathy. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.