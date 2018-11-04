SCOTT, Deacon William Lee

SCOTT SCOTT - Deacon William Lee On October 29, 2018 our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Loving husband of 69 years to Mary H. (nee Bishop); cherished father of Robert H. (Rosalind) Scott, of Chicago, IL, George Scott, of Buffalo, NY, and Jeffrey (Laura) Scott, of Tonawanda, NY. Son of the late George M. and Laura A. Scott; brother of the late Georgia Truss; dearest uncle of Steve Truss, Tony Truss, Michael Turner and Carey Turner; godfather of Jalissa D. Henderson, Crystal Nelson Kelly, and Charles Simmons; also survived by a host of other relatives, his beloved family of Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Monday, November 5, 2018, 11am - 12 noon, at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. John T. Hillard officiating. Interment at St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com. Final arrangements entrusted to Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211.