SCHULTZ, Gerard E., M.D.

SCHULTZ - Gerard E., M.D. October 22, 2018, beloved husband of Elizabeth Jane (nee Hiemenz) Schultz; father of Judith (Ted) Kulesa, Gerard Schultz, Jr., Tina (Edward) Mastin, Robert Schultz and Marybeth (John) Reed; survived by nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. No prior visitation. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.