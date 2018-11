SCHULENBERG, Norbert L. "Schully"

Age 85, formerly of Williamsville, NY, passed away October 17, 2018. Upon entering eternal life, he looked forward to firstly reuniting in forever togetherness with his beloved wife, Theresa (Amarosa) and then others. Please visit jamesfuneralhomelkn.com and or contact immediate family directly for a complete overview.