Schedule set for football Far West Regionals
Four more high school football champions in Section V were crowned Saturday, setting the schedule for this week's Far West Regionals at Clarence against the Section VI winners determined Thursday and Friday.
Here is the schedule:
Friday
Class C
Cleveland Hill vs. Letchworth/Warsaw, 5
Class A
West Seneca East vs. Irondequoit, 8
Saturday
Class D
CSP vs. Alexander, noon
Class AA
Lancaster vs. Aquinas, 3:15
Class B
Cheektowaga vs. Batavia, 630
