Schedule set for football Far West Regionals

Four more high school football champions in Section V were crowned Saturday, setting the schedule for this week's Far West Regionals at Clarence against the Section VI winners determined Thursday and Friday.

Here is the schedule:

Friday

Class C

Cleveland Hill vs. Letchworth/Warsaw, 5

Class A

West Seneca East vs. Irondequoit, 8

Saturday

Class D

CSP vs. Alexander, noon

Class AA

Lancaster vs. Aquinas, 3:15

Class B

Cheektowaga vs. Batavia, 630