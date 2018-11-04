Share this article

print logo

Schedule set for football Far West Regionals

| Published

Four more high school football champions in Section V were crowned Saturday, setting the schedule for this week's Far West Regionals at Clarence against the Section VI winners determined Thursday and Friday.

Here is the schedule:

Friday 

Class C

Cleveland Hill vs. Letchworth/Warsaw, 5

Class A

West Seneca East vs. Irondequoit, 8

Saturday

Class D

CSP vs. Alexander, noon

Class AA

Lancaster vs. Aquinas, 3:15

Class B

Cheektowaga vs. Batavia, 630

 

 

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment