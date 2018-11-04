Deaths Death Notices
SCHAEFER, Michael W.
SCHAEFER - Michael W. Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest October 28, 2018. Loving and devoted husband of Carol J. (nee Kalarovich) Schaefer; beloved father of Jamie (Nicholas) Nicoloff and Michael Schaefer; cherished son of the late Henry and Denise (nee Martin) Schaefer; dear brother of Robert (late Leonard Chiofolo) Schaefer. No prior visitation. Private service. Michael was employed by the NFTA for over 29 years. Share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook