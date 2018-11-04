SCHAEFER, Michael W.

SCHAEFER - Michael W. Of Tonawanda, NY. Entered into rest October 28, 2018. Loving and devoted husband of Carol J. (nee Kalarovich) Schaefer; beloved father of Jamie (Nicholas) Nicoloff and Michael Schaefer; cherished son of the late Henry and Denise (nee Martin) Schaefer; dear brother of Robert (late Leonard Chiofolo) Schaefer. No prior visitation. Private service. Michael was employed by the NFTA for over 29 years.