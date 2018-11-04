RYDZIK, Donald R.

RYDZIK - Donald R. Of Buffalo, NY, October 30, 2018; beloved husband of Karen M. (nee Miller) Rydzik; father of Kimberly Schaefer, Donalyn Kuczka and the late Nicole Rydzik; step-father of Wayne (Danielle) Schwanekamp and Noelle (Mark) Sisti; grandfather of eight; brother of Hank (Gerri) Rydzik. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday morning at 10:15 AM at Queen of Heaven Church (corner of Mill Road and Seneca Street), West Seneca. Donald was a retired Buffalo police officer. Family and friends invited. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com