ROGERS-SCRIPTER, Kathryn Elaine

Rogers-Scripter - Kathryn Elaine Peacefully passed away to join our Lord on August 29, 2018 after briefly battling the aftereffects of a severe stroke. Kay was 92 years of age and to the end, she was a fighter, a truly amazing person who exemplified every aspect of the words courage, fortitude, love and strength. Kathryn was born in Arcade on February 5, 1926 as the second of seven children of the late Rupert Wilford Rogers and Eleanor Louise Eggert Rogers. She spent her childhood in the Arcade/Delevan area and graduated valedictorian from Delevan Central High School June 22, 1943. While working in the office at Houdaille (Hoo-Die) Industries, a WWII aircraft parts plant in Buffalo, she studied accounting and graduated from Bryant & Stratton Business Institute August 22, 1946. Kathryn married the late Robert Donald Scripter of Holland on September 27, 1947. They were married twelve years, lived in East Aurora and moved to Olean in 1952 where they both resided for 20 years. During this time, she gave birth to their only son, Rob in 1949, worked at Dresser-Clark Industries and later as the City of Olean school tax collector. In 1972 Kay moved to Buffalo, where she worked as an accountant at Marine Midland Bank (aka HSBC-North America) until retirement March 1, 1988. In the spring of 1998 she moved to Phoenix, AZ to be near her son, his family and her sister. Kay made lasting friendships with her neighbors, co-workers and people in all the communities where she lived. She attended Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Phoenix. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends and especially being a grandma and great-grandma. Kathryn will truly be missed and certainly never forgotten in the hearts of all those who knew her, loved her and were inspired by her. Her son, Robert (Linda) Scripter; one sister, Barbara Klinck; two brothers, Dean Rogers and Paul (Bonnie) Rogers; one brother-in-law, Robert Schiener; two grandsons, Guy (Terri) Scripter and Michael (Yvonne) Scripter; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews, survive. Her two sisters, Eleanor Schiener and Margaret (Michael) Tanner; one brother, Charles (Georgette) Rogers; and one sister-in-law, Jane Rogers, preceded Kay in death. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Mary's in Arcade on Wednesday, November 7, at 10 a.m. A celebration of Kathryn's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association or to The Humane Society of The United States. Condolences can be mailed to Rob Scripter, 4344 E Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032 or emailed to rob@rscriptercpa.com.