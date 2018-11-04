RABY, Richard

RABY - Richard Of Lockport, went home to be with the Lord on October 30, 2018. His wife, Wendy (Fitzsimmons) Raby; a brother, David (Patricia) Raby; his children, John and Laura survive Richard. His grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive him. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, November 5, 2018, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave. A Funeral Service will take place at 1 PM at the Tonawanda Indian Baptist Church, 565 Bloomingdale Rd., Basom on Tuesday. Please visit rossakron.com