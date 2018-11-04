PARKS, Susan M.

PARKS - Susan M. Of Buffalo, NY. October 31, 2018. Mother of Cindy, Michael, and Melissa; also survived by grandchildren; daughter of the late Donald N. and Elva M. (Glause) Parks; sister of Jack (Holly) Parks, Donna L. (Edward) Kopra, Patty (Ralph) Dobraski, and the late Sharlene Parks and Kathleen Halliday; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com