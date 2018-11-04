Pair suspected in theft of nearly $10,000 from convenience store

Two men who created a diversion are suspected of stealing a cash bag containing nearly $10,000 from the office of a convenience store Friday morning, Niagara Falls Police reported.

An assistant manager at the 7-Eleven store at 7610 Buffalo Ave. told police that after the men walked in about 9:15 a.m., one lingered near the office while the other asked questions about medications on a shelf. During that time, a plastic bag holding $9,696.88 was removed from an unlocked safe.

The two men left separately without making a purchase, the employee said.

Store officials told police they believe the men may have been trying to steal cigarettes, which are kept in the office area. Clear pictures of both their faces were captured on store surveillance video, police said.