One Nation reveals endorsements for Seneca Nation General Election

The One Nation Party has announced its endorsements for the Seneca Nation General Election on Tuesday.

It has endorsed:

Steve Maybee, of the Wolf Clan, for president.

Mike Holden, of the Wolf Clan, for treasurer.

Esther Maybee, of the Hawk Clan, for clerk.

Dean G. Johnson, of the Snipe Clan, for Allegany council.

Richard E. Nephew, of the Turtle Clan, for Cattaraugus council.

Brandon Boushie, of the Wolf Clan, for Cattaraugus council

Loren J. Montour, of the Heron Clan, for Cattaraugus council

Each one is an independent candidate. Nephew, One Nation's acting chairman, said the party "wants to change the way our society is negatively evolving due to politics and punishment and promote respect for each other’s differences."