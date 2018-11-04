NFL Rewind: Rams loss leaves three on-loss powers on top of the league

Instead of one undefeated team, the National Football League now has three one-loss teams after nine weeks of the 2018 season.

The New Orleans Saints shook off the effects of a 21-point Los Angeles Rams comeback and knocked off the last undefeated NFL team, 45-35, in a rousing home victory.

The Rams and Saints in the NFC and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC all have one loss. But let’s not forget about the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers, who have two or three defeats.

These playoff contenders all scored victories on Sunday, keeping them either on top in their division or right on the trail of the leader.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were idle Sunday, but gained because first-place Washington lost at home to Atlanta tightening the NFC East race. The Cowboys (3-4 going into Monday night’s home game against Tennessee) and the Eagles (4-4) now have just one fewer loss than the first-place Redskins (5-3).

A capsule look at Sunday’s Week Nine games:

Game of the day

Saints 45, Rams 35

The scoop: New Orleans saw a 35-14 lead disappear but Drew Brees and Co. regrouped and scored twice in the final 6:28. A 54-yard Wil Lutz field goal broke the tie at 35 and Drew Brees 72-yard pass to Michael Thomas against a busted Rams coverage wrapped it up.

Why the Saints won: By building the big lead they took Todd Gurley out of the game in the second half and Brees was as efficient as ever completing 25 of 36 for 346 yards. That expected Rams’ Sack Feast never happened. Thomas caught 12 passes for 211 yards.

Real contenders

Patriots 31, Packers 17

The scoop: It was the back-and-forth dual between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers everybody was expecting until Brady hit Josh Gordon with a 55-yard bomb with 7:20 left to break it open. It was Brady’s first TD pass in his last two games, but he was not in a slump. He completed 22 for 35 for 294 yards. Rodgers, who was matching Brady score for score until the bomb to Gordon, completed 24 of 43 for 259 yards and two scores.

Why the Patriots won: Bill Belichick is nothing if not resourceful. Short of running backs, he used wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson in the backfield and got 61 rushing yards and a 17-yard TD run from him..

Panthers 42, Buccaneers 28

The scoop: Cam Newton passed for two touchdosns and Christian McCaffrey ran for two scores in the Carolina victory. By the time Tampa Bay could get any offense going it was behind 28-7 and desperate. Yhe Bucs went for it on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs at their 26-yard line. Carolina quickly turned that into its fifth touchdown of the half for a franchise record first-half total of 35 points. McCaffrey had 79 yard rushing and 78 receiving.

Why the Panthers won: They scored touchdowns on five straight series in the first half, three of drives began in Tampa Bay territory.

Chiefs 37, Browns 21

The scoop: Welcome, Gregg Williams. His return as an NFL head coach had him facing the team with the best record (8-1) in the AFC. Lots of luck ... Patrick Mahomes passed for three Kansas City scores and had another 300-yard passing game (375)One was a screen pass to Karim Hunt that traveled about 1-yard in the air. Hunt took it the rest of the way for a 50-yard play to make it 7-0. Two other TD passes went to tight end Travis Kelce. Hunt, scored three touchdowns, two rushing.

Why the Chiefs won: They led only 21-15 at the half but the Browns had only four possessions in the second half, scoring on one. They had a punt blocked, threw an interception and lost the ball on downs on the others.

Steelers 23, Ravens 16

The scoop: James Conner amassed 163 scrimmage yards including a touchdown catch as Pittsburgh gained a crucial road victory within the AFC North against an opponent it had lost to at home. Conner rushed for 107 yards and had 56 receiving yards against the top-ranked defense in the NFL. He’s the first in Steelers history with 10 touchdowns in the first eight games of a season. Ben Roethlisberger passed for 270 yards, including touchdowns to Conner and Antonio Brown, as Pittsburgh won its fourth straight. Baltimore (4-5) lost its third in a row.

Why the Steelers won: Their Red Zone defense was outstanding. Twice the Ravens drove to the Pittsburgh 5 in the first half and ended up settling for field goals.

Could be

Vikings 24, Lions 9

The scoop: Detroit did not score a touchdown for the first time since a 26-6 loss to Seattle in the first round of the 2016 playoffs. ... The Vikings had only 283 yards and their offense produced only two long drives, both for touchdowns, but that was enough. Kirk Cousins passed for 164 yards and one touchdown for 2 yards to Adam Thielen, whose streak of eight games with 100 yards or more receiving ended. Thielen caught four for 22 yards.

Why the Vikings won: Minnesota sacked Matthew Stafford 10 times for 56 yards and held the Lions to 209 yards.

Texans 19, Broncos 17

The scoop: DeShaun Watson passed for two first half touchdowns, one after Denver committed the only turnover of the game, and the Broncos never caught up. It was Houston’s sixth win in a row. Denver has lost six of its last seven.

Why the Texans won: Denver outgained Houston, 348-290, but had the one turnover and missed field goals from 62 and 51 yards by Brandon McManus when drives stalled.

Chargers 25, Seahawks 17

The scoop: The Chargers passed a major road test to stay one game behind the Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West. Philip Rivers passed to Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams for a touchdown each. The backbreaker, though, was Desmond King’s 42-year interception return to make it 25-10 with 6:44 left.

Why the Chargers won: Seattle had three three-and-out series, missed a 51 yard field goal and were victims of King’s pick-six.

Falcons 38, Redskins 14

The scoop: Atlanta never trailed in earning a badly needed victory on the road that ended Washington’s three-game win streak. Matt Ryan passed for four Falcons scores. Tevin Coleman rushed for 88 yards but his two touchdowns came on passes of 39 and 10 from Ryan. Julio Jones caught seven passes for 117 yards and one touchdown for the Falcons.

Why the Falcons won: Alex Smith led the Redskins in rushing with one carry worth 22 yards.

Dog of the day

Dolphins 13, Jets 6

The scoop: Miami intercepted Jets rookie Sam Darnold four times, including one that was returned 25 yards by linebacker Jerome Baker for the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter. Miami had only 168 yards total offense, just 104 passing and only seven first downs.

Why the Dolphins won: Besides the four turnovers and a missed field goal, the Jets went three-and-out five times.

News wire services contributed to this report.