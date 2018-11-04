New poll finds Molinaro gaining on Cuomo

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo still leads in his re-election bid, but Republican Marc Molinaro has made up considerable ground in the past month, a new poll out Sunday morning has found.

In sour polling news for the governor just two days before voters go to the polls statewide, the Siena College poll also found Cuomo is now at his lowest standing among likely voters since he became governor in 2011. Forty-nine percent view him unfavorably and 45 percent gave him a favorable rating. When he took office in 2011, his favorable rating stood at 77 percent, Siena said.

Molinaro, a Dutchess County Republican who has been on an upstate get-out-the-vote tour this weekend, is now within 13 points of Cuomo. A month ago, he trailed Cuomo, a Democrat, by 22 points.

“Days before voters go to the polls, Molinaro has narrowed Cuomo’s lead. Republicans are ‘coming home’ to support their nominee much stronger than last month, although Cuomo continues to do better with Democrats than Molinaro does with Republicans,’’ said Siena poll spokesman Steve Greenberg.

But Greenberg said independent voters – a large bloc of voters on Tuesday – have flipped their support. In the new poll, Molinaro leads Cuomo among independent voters by 7 points. A month ago, Cuomo topped Molinaro among those voters by 10 points.

The poll found Cuomo’s support against Molinaro has not slipped. But Molinaro is connecting with more voters, presumably Republicans and independents who were previously undecided.

Overall, Cuomo leads Molinaro 49 percent to 36 percent. Last month, Cuomo was at 50 percent and Molinaro had 28 percent. Three minor party candidates – Larry Sharpe, Howie Hawkins and Stephanie Miner – had a total of 7 percent of the vote. Statewide, 7 percent of likely voters say they are still undecided how they will vote on Tuesday.

Once again, Cuomo is running strongest in New York City, where 77 percent of likely voters say they will support him on Tuesday. And, once again, Cuomo is struggling with upstate voters; he has the support of only 36 percent of likely voters there, Siena found.

Two other statewide incumbents – U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli – hold large leads over their GOP challengers.

In the race for state attorney general, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, a Democrat, leads Republican Keith Wofford, a Buffalo native, 49 percent to 37 percent. That’s statistically the same, given margins of error, as last month.

“Voters are poised to give Cuomo a third term. The question appears to be by what margin?’’ said Greenberg.