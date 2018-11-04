My View: A family homecoming and truths left unsaid

By Howard R. Wolf

My daughter and her family returned recently from overseas to my house and writer’s cabin here on Lake Erie, south of Buffalo. She last had been to this “home,” the place she regards as the emotional center of her formative years, for Thanksgiving five years ago.

I had seen her briefly 18 months ago in Florida during the winter holidays to celebrate a close relative’s significant birthday, but the party, festive as it was, didn’t take place in a house that felt like “hers,” or, I should say, “ours.”

There were a few photographs of the extended family, “Sarasota, Winter 1983,” including us, on a living room shelf, but nothing else to remind her, or her husband and children, that once upon a time she belonged somewhere that seemed to be where she would be forever.

Like many American teenagers, she had gone away to college and, other than holiday visits and a few R&R life crises, never really returned permanently. These returns, though always poignant, became more significant for her after she established a life in another country, married, and had children.

Coming home with her family became more difficult and expensive and intervals between visits longer. I made many overnight flights to make up for the length of separations, but as the years passed, and I became a man of some vintage, these journeys became more demanding: lost luggage, lower back pain, threats of terrorism, jet lag, and more.

When she and her family came to see the old man a few weeks ago, her lighthouse in the nights of time, we both knew, without talking about it, that there wouldn’t be too many homecomings in the future.

It had become increasingly clear that her new home had become the real, not symbolic, foundation of her life. Marriage and motherhood rightly had replaced single and child.

Still, I could see during this recent visit that there was a need for her to connect her two homes in some way. Both of us understood that one day “our” house might belong to someone else.

This awareness became clear when she asked my permission to snag a few items to remind her of her growing up years so that she could share memories with her husband and children.

I said “yes,” of course, and noticed over the course of a week that there was a blank spot on the wall here, and a missing Bills mug there. Some items on my memorabilia shelf – a UB ring, a miniature canoe with the family name painted on it, her scrawl – seemed to have disappeared. Generally speaking, my house had lost some weight.

I had mixed feeling about this: a sense of loss and an affirmation of ongoing life. There would be fewer objects to remind me of our past together; but I knew that she would be better able to remind herself of her original home away from new home. She belonged now in two countries, a blend of past and present, a synthesis of childhood and maturity.

When she and her family decamped, she asked me to send a fairly heavy box of things that she had collected. I thought about the postage for a second, but then she added, “They’ll keep us together.”

It felt emptier for a few days, but now there will be more memory of us there and more room to add a blue and white Chinese import tea cup from England, a recent gift from a new friend, here.

Holiday visits are a time when we struggle to find ways to preserve a sense of family unity.

Howard R. Wolf, of Amherst, is the author of a play, “Home at the End of the Day, a novel, “Broadway Serenade,” and a collection of travel essays, “Far-Away Places: Lessons in Exile.”