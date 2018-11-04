MUNIAK, Virginia D. (Smokowski)

Formerly of Snyder, NY, October 14, 2018. Dearest mother of Geraldine M., John E. (Margery), and Gail L. (Lee) Phillips; also survived by three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Retired Assistant to the Chair, Physiology Department, University at Buffalo. A private memorial will be held at a later time. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com