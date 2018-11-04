MOE, Everett G.

MOE - Everett G. Of Depew, NY, November 2, 2018, beloved husband of Elaine R. (nee Cline) Moe; dearest father of Jeannine (Timothy) Cox, Gregory (Dorothy), Brenda (Michael) Kessler, Wendy (Angelo Diaz) Graves, Christy (Gary) Shaffer, Eric and the late Corey (Rebecca) Moe; loving grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; survived by one sister and two brothers; predeceased by four brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday 6-8 PM and Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner of Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666). A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday morning at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga (please assemble at church).