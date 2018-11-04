McGennis goal keeps MMHSAA 'A' title for Nichols; Buffalo Seminary wins in B

The Monsignor Martin girls soccer title is staying on Amherst Street.

Claire McGennis, a Nichols junior, scored the lone goal with 7:32 left on Saturday in a 1-0 win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster at the Canisius College Demske Complex to clinch back-to-back Class A championships for the Vikings.

It’s the first repeat title for Nichols since it won five straight postseason tournaments from 2007-11.

The Lancers (18-3-1) handed the Vikings (18-1-2) their only loss and one of their two ties on the season, so Nichols coach Larry Desautels was prepared for a hard-fought

contest.

"They beat us, we tied and we beat them, and we knew exactly that it was going to be this kind of game," Desautels said. "It was a great series against them this year. This was a perfect battle."

Nichols goalkeeper Bella Simoncelli, the Monsignor Martin Class A Defensive Player of the Year, was perfect in net. The junior extended her school record for shutouts in a season to 12.

But it was the back-end play of freshman Sierra Warren that helped keep a high-powered St. Mary’s team off the scoreboard. All game, she was in charge of marking Lancers star freshman Shae O’Rourke, the Monsignor Martin Class A Offensive Player of the Year who scored 43 goals this season.

"She was exactly what we wanted," Desautels said. "We said just go out there, and she worked her butt off. It was really impressive."

A fast-paced first half ended with three shots on goal and some quality chances for each side.

St. Mary’s senior Anya Achtyl saved a free kick 9:25 into the game, and Nichols had two shots go wide midway through the half. O’Rourke maneuvered through three defenders with 18:48 left in the half, but Simoncelli charged out of the net and made a knee save to keep it

scoreless.

Simoncelli made another save off of an indirect kick inside the box with 11:10 left in the half when the ball tipped off her hands and hit the crossbar.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, O’Rourke went one-on-four and booted a shot with her left foot barely over the top of the net. She did the same thing 10 minutes later and chipped it just wide.

Nichols had its first solid chance of the second half with 16 minutes left, but Achtyl made a diving save to her left.

The Vikings will head to the New York City area next weekend for the New York State Catholic final four. Semifinals are Saturday, with the final on Sunday.

Class B

Buffalo Seminary won its second Monsignor Martin Class B championship in the last three years in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

The Hawks beat defending-champ Cardinal O’Hara in six rounds of penalty kicks, 5-4, after playing 100 minutes of scoreless regulation and overtime soccer.

"We’ve come a long way as a program to be a championship team," said proud coach Jill Beccue, who’s in her sixth year. "We’re a really small school with only about 250 kids, and we’re a very young team. We have anywhere from six freshmen on the field in any given game."

Senior Nicole Nobrega scored the game-winning penalty kick. Senior goalie Alicia Land made nine saves in the game, including two key stops in the second overtime period.

Cardinal O’Hara senior Erin Griffis was named the Monsignor Martin Class B MVP following the game.