MANDABACH, John D.

MANDABACH - John D. 76, passed away peacefully on October 29th in Amherst, NY. He is preceded by his parents Catherine and Henry J. Mandabach; sister Henrietta; and brother Paul J. "Pete" Mandabach. All were lifelong residents of Washington, IN. John is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years, Mary (Helsel) Mandabach of Amherst, NY; daughters Cheryl (Scott) Peters of Rochester, NY, and Susan (Jeff) Blozen of Farmington, NY; grandsons Johnathon and Anthony; granddaughters Kaitlin and Kelsey; and great-grandsons Robbie and Benny. John was a resident of Penfield, NY for 8 years before moving to Buffalo, NY where he lived the last 30 years of his life. During his corporate finance career in Western NY, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Hickey Freeman Company, Inc. and Associated Brands, Inc. of Medina. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and listening to classical music. He was also an avid runner. John leaves behind many happy memories with all his friends and family and will be dearly missed. His funeral and interment will be held in Washington, Indiana.