Lovejoy man robbed, injured after iPhone sale to ex-colleague goes awry

A Lovejoy man told Buffalo police he was robbed and thrown from a speeding vehicle as he tried to sell an iPhone to a former co-worker from the Cheesecake Factory.

The victim said the transaction took place late Saturday at an SUV parked outside his home on Ludington Street. When the former colleague said he needed change, the victim, who was outside the SUV, pulled out some money. The ex-colleague, in the front passenger seat, then snatched that money and the phone.

The victim reached in to grab the phone before the driver sped off while he hung from the SUV. He suffered scrapes when he hit the ground. Police pulled over a vehicle matching the SUV's description on Dodge Street and arrested the driver.