KRYWCUN - Shirleyann October 12, 2018; daughter of the late John and Dorothy (nee Kaznica); sister of Joan (Joseph) Biega, Dorothy E., Maryann (Larry) Skrzycki, Michael (Janet) and the late John R. (MaryLou); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held Sunday, November 11 at 12:30 PM at Hedstrom Baptist Church, 55 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga. No prior visitation. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com