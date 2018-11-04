KRULL, Rose Mary (Rusinek)

Age 69, of Lancaster, died on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Rose was born June 25, 1949 to the late Florence and Joseph Rusinek. She attended school at Lancaster High. She was a loving, strong woman who modeled unconditional love and an incredible sense of familial loyalty. She adored her little Papillions, Crackers and Sadi. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F. Chubbuck. She is survived by her longtime partner, John Pohwat; daughters, Michelle (Bob) Knaier of San Marcos, CA and Sherry (Paul) Wagner of Lancaster, NY; grandsons, Michael and Eric Wagner of Lancaster, NY; and each of her eight siblings, Joey, Bobby, Johnny, Betty, David, Sandi, Dennis, and Michael. Those wishing may make donations to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneral home.com.