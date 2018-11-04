Deaths    Death Notices

KRAUSS - James D. Of Alden, NY, November 1, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Baker) Krauss; dear father of Christine (Thomas) Rimbeck and Stephen (Dawn) Krauss; grandfather of Maggie and Abby Krauss. No prior visitation. Mr. Krauss had a combined 25 years of Military and Postal Service. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com

