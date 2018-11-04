KOHL, Mary (Schilagi)

KOHL - Mary (nee Schilagi)

November 1, 2018, beloved wife of Frank Kohl; dear mother of Frank (Darlene) Kohl, Jr.; dearest grandmother of Shannon (Josh) Vrenna and Nicholas Kohl; great-grandmother of Alyssa and Addison; predeceased by four sisters and three brothers. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St. for a Celebration of Life, Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, Thursday morning at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Flowers gratefully declined.