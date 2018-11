KLEINFELDER, Robert Sr.

KLEINFELDER - Robert Sr. Of Lancaster, NY, November 3, 2018, beloved husband of Maryann (nee Hartmann); loving father of Robert Jr. (Janet); dearest grandfather of Kristen and Michael; brother of Raymond D. (late Elizabeth); also predeceased by brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Tuesday morning at 9:30. No prior visitations. Please assemble at church. Condolences www.wendelandloecher.com