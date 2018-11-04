Khalil Mack sports UB gear on arrival to New Era Field

Khalil Mack might not play in Sunday's game against the Bills, but he represented his time at the University at Buffalo upon his arrival at New Era Field.

Mack was wearing UB gear as he got off the bus and headed to the locker room.

Mack, who did not play last week against the Jets, is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday. That is the same routine that he has used the last three weeks.

The Jets game was the first time he missed a game in his NFL career.

“It’s always cool to go back to where you played in college …” Mack told Chicago reporters this week. “Being that I have a lot of friends and people out there, my little brother out there representing for the Mack name. Just real special, real special when you get to go back to your old stomping grounds.”

Mack's brother Ledarius is a defensive end at UB.