KAPUZA, Joan (Lukasik)

Of Blasdell, NY, October 31, 2018; beloved wife of the late Edward G. Kapuza; dearest mother of John (Lisa) Kapuza and Marlene (Richard) Latona; loving grandmother of Carson, Joshua, Owen, Jonathan, Jacob, Grace and the late Haley; sister of Susan (John) Kosich. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 10 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com