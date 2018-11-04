JONES, Richard Blake "Dick"

JONES - Richard Blake "Dick"

Of Hamburg, NY. October 31, 2018. Beloved husband of Shirley S. (nee Schwartz) Jones; loving father of David (Darlene Doran-Jones), Christine (Thomas) Kluckhohn, Shirmaine Jones and the late Richard Blake Jones II; cherished Papa of Melissa, Evan, Rachel, Kyle, Ian and Matthew. No prior visitation. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 9th at 2pm at St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 5289 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY 14075 where Dick was a faithful member. Served in the Marine Corps during WWII, a member of the Western Star Lodge #1185 F&AM, Ismalia Temple AAONMS, Buffalo Consistory AASR, and the Hamburg American Legion Post #527. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the church or to the Hamburg American Legion Post #527. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC.