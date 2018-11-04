In 10 minutes, pair steals $1,400 worth of merchandise
Town of Niagara Police said that two women spent no more than 10 minutes inside the Victoria's Secret store at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara recently, filling bags with $1,428 worth of merchandise before fleeing.
The incident occurred Oct. 26 at the Military Road mall. Police said the pair entered the store at 12:18 p.m. and stuffed items into plastic bags, then fled and left the mall via Entrance No. 5. They were last seen driving away in a teal green Chevrolet Aveo. An investigation is continuing.
