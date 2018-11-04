HUTTON, Carol R. (Rappl)

October 31, 2018, of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved wife of the late "Skip" Raymond F. Hutton. Loving mother of Amey (Michael) Dziulko and Brett (Jennifer) Hutton; grandmother of Madison, Connor, Raymond, Claire and Scott. Sister of Jean (late Frank) Petro, JoAnn (Tony) Pawela, Paul (Michele) Rappl, and the late Philip (Judy) Rappl. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-8 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Nativity of Our Lord Church on Tuesday at 10 am. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com