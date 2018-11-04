HOFFMAN, Gary L.

HOFFMAN - Gary L. October 31, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" Hoffman; loving father of Vicki (Michael) Eagan and Sandra Hoffman; dear grandfather of Christopher Eagan; also survived by his beloved "Chloee". Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 3-6:30 pm at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6:30 pm. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences at: www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com