HOFFMAN, Evelyn (Charlier)

Of West Seneca, NY, November 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late William A. Hoffman, Sr.; dearest mother of Susan (Daniel) Grace and William Hoffman, Jr.; loving grandmother of William III, Alexander, Anna Hoffman, and Kevin (Megan) Grace; and 1 great-grandchild JayLynn; sister of Alain (Patricia) Charlier, Claudette (late Jack) Lester, John (Pearl) Bloom, and Jeannette Pritchard; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Friends may call Monday 9:30-11AM, with a service to follow at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666.