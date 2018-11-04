HAYNER, Yimsri

HAYNER - Yimsri October 27, 2018. Loving mother of Orathai Yaksuwan; grandmother of one granddaughter and one grandson; sister of Lan (George) Therrien; aunt of Jeanette (Josh Gaska) Williamson; great-aunt of Jack, Zachary, and J.J. Prayer Service at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 2900 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday, November 5th at 1 PM. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS. No prior visitation.