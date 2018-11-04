HAUBEIL, John F.

HAUBEIL - John F. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at age 79, in Buffalo, NY. He is survived by his wife Joan of 57 years; children Liane Reardon (Mark Dziamski) and Hendrik Haubeil (Brooke Haubeil); grandsons Evan and Alexander Reardon, Blake and Beau Haubeil; sister Margaret Bauza (William); also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was a lifelong Yankees fan and Buffalo Bills season ticket holder since 1965. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. If desired, memorial donations may be made in John's name to Food Shuttle of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com