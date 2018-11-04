HARRIGAN, Patrick G.

HARRIGAN - Patrick G. Of Largo, FL entered into rest November 3, 2018. Formerly of Orchard Park, NY. Beloved son of the late Emmett and Mary Alice Harrigan; dearest brother of the late Emmett (Mary Kathleen Daly) Harrigan; loving uncle of Emmett (Kellie) Harrigan, Meghan Harrigan (Ryan) Magid, and Sarah Harrigan (Martin) Bergerson; great-uncle to Brenden Harrigan, Norah Bergerson, Fiona and Claire Magid; also survived by many good friends in the Buffalo and Largo, FL areas. A Mass of Christian Remembrance will be said at a later date in Buffalo, NY.