HACIC, William

HACIC - William Of Blasdell, NY, November 3, 2018, beloved husband of Mary D. (nee Stipancich) Hacic; dearest father of Mary Beth (Thomas "Mercer") Collier, William J. Hacic and Carol A. Hacic; loving grandfather of Patrick J. Haase; dear brother of Michael (Marilyn); predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 8:45 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Hacic was a member of CFU Lodge #557 and a proud Army veteran of WWII. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com