GRZYWACZ - Theresa R. Of Clarence, NY. Entered into rest November 1, 2018. Age 86. Devoted daughter of the late John and Anna (Szczedrowski) Grzywacz; predeceased by her dear sister Cecelia Mertz and brothers Henry Grzywacz and Edward Grzywacz; loving aunt of Maryann (Jeffrey) Coleman, Edward (Nancy) Gray, and Robert Grzywacz; dearest great aunt and great-great aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Brothers of Mercy Foundation, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031.