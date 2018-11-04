GRACE, Terrence P. "Terry"

Of Youngstown, NY, November 2, 2018, age 70; husband of Laurie (Herget) Grace; brother of Donna (Jerry) Anslow, Denneen Grace, Michael Grace, Keith (Nancy) Grace and the late James Grace; brother-in-law of Gail Holstrom, Linda (Paul) Hiddie and Marjorie Manning; also survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 13th from 6-10 PM at Ray's Tavern, 1694 Lake Road, Youngstown. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org Arrangements entrusted to the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., Ransomville. For online register, visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com