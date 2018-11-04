Graap, William "Bill"

Age 97, of Indian Trail, NC, formerly of North Tonawanda, NY, Belmont, NY, Geneva, NY and Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2018. Graveside services in celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr., Matthews, NC 28104.In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Church of The Redeemer, P.O. Box 3365, Monroe, NC 28111. For a full obituary, please visit www.heritagecares.com