GORMAN, Gerald P.

GORMAN - Gerald P. Of Lackawanna, NY, November 3, 2018, beloved husband and best friend of Mary Ann (nee Skibinski) Gorman; dearest father of Michael (Denise) and Brian (Stacey) Gorman; son of the late Michael and Mary (nee Corrigan) Gorman; brother of Mary Ann (late Roy) Yetter and the late Robert (late Ellen ), Edward and Rita; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday from 2-8 PM. Prayers Tuesday at 9 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30 AM. Mr. Gorman was a member of the Knights of Columbus Post No. 2243.