GOLDSTEIN, Judith

GOLDSTEIN - Judith November 2, 2018; daughter of Phyllis Goldstein and the late Herbert; sister of Patti Goldstein, Anne (Peter) Goergen, Andrew (Patty DeVinney) Goldstein and the late Richard Goldstein; sister-in-law of Marina; aunt of Jacob, Alex, Risa, Henry and Bennett. Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Northwest Community Mental Health Center, PO Box 657, Buffalo, NY 14213. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.