GILHAM, Winnifred A. (Barrow)

GILHAM - Winnifred A. (nee Barrow)

November 1, 2018 at age 88. Beloved wife of the late George Gilham; devoted mother of Lee (Debra), Kevin (Pamela), and George Jr. (Catherine); loving grandmother of Jason, Neil, Matthew (Jennifer), and Kaitlyn (fiance Samuel Miller); cherished great-grandmother of Ava Grace; sister of Viola Clappison, and the late Pearl Wallace; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, 11:00 AM from St. Bartholemew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Winnifred's memory to the Western New York Artists Group Gallery or the SPCA Serving Erie County. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.